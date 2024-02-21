Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Wednesday February 21, 2024 [ONLINE]

LOTTO. This Wednesday evening, participants in the Loto draw could try to win two million euros. Has anyone managed to find today's results?

With the victory of a player in the last Loto drawing, the Valentine's Day jackpot, then at 12 million euros, was no longer in the game this Wednesday evening. “Only” two million euros were at stake. Unfortunately, the Loto draw took place and we now know that no one managed to bet on the correct result. On the other hand, no less than three grids still managed to get the five correct numbers ticked, only the Chance number is missing. Their owners each win 54,829.40 euros. Here are all the Loto results of the day:

Next meeting Saturday, three million euros will be at stake. As with each Loto draw, it will be possible to try your luck until 8:15 p.m. The draw will take place immediately, on the TF1 television channel, around 8:45 p.m., just after the 8 p.m. news. The results will be broadcast on Linternaute.com around 9 p.m. and on the Française des jeux website. For those who find the stakes not high enough, and who would like to turn to a larger jackpot, there remains the Euromillions draw, scheduled for Friday. But here again, we will have to be satisfied with the minimum prize pool, the jackpot of nearly 73 million euros having been won yesterday, by a Frenchman moreover! Note again that the minimum jackpot still amounts to 17 million euros...