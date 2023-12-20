Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Wednesday December 20, 2023 [LIVE]

LOTTO RESULTS. The FDJ is giving you the opportunity to win 4 million euros in the Loto draw this Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Will you be the lucky one of the day? Discover the Loto results live on our page.

Wednesday December 20, 2023, it is possible to win a jackpot of 4 million euros with Française des jeux, during the Loto draw. The last jackpot put into play on Monday December 18, which amounted to 3 million euros, was not won, increasing the stake of that of the day. With 4 million euros, it is possible to buy 67 gold bars of 1 kg (at a price of 59,000 euros per kilo). That sum also matches the price of eight bottles of the world's most expensive wine: Screaming Eagle, a 1992 Cabernet Sauvignon, sold for $500,000 at an auction. In addition to the 4 million euros at stake, ten winners worth 20,000 euros will be drawn at random. Follow the Loto draw and its results live on our page.

To try to win the jackpot, you must first participate in the draw. It could not be easier. All you have to do is go to a tobacconist and buy a grid. You must then choose six numbers: the first five are between 1 and 49. The last, the lucky number, is to be selected between 1 and 10. The jackpot is won only if you check the six correct numbers and no one is there. no one else plays the same. It is also possible to play online, on the Internet or with the FDJ application. However, you must be of legal age to play the Loto or a gambling game. To win, you will have to try multiple times, since the probability of winning the jackpot is one in 19,068,840.

Quick Flash, MultiChances, multiple grids, Joker… La Française des jeux offers you several options to maximize your chances of becoming the lucky winner of the Loto, or at least allowing you to win a nice sum. Thus, with the "second draw" option, you can replay the numbers in a grid, excluding the lucky number, at each Loto draw. It costs 80 cents more than a regular ticket, but allows you to try your luck another time. You can play Loto on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.