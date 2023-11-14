Loto result (FDJ): the draw for this Wednesday, November 15, 2023 [LIVE]

LOTTO RESULTS. Fifteen million euros will be donated this Wednesday, November 15, 2023 to the lucky person who manages to find the Loto results of this draw.

[Updated November 15, 2023 at 7:41 p.m.] No, you're not dreaming. La Française des jeux is offering a jackpot of 15 million euros this Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The Loto draw therefore promises to be particularly rich in emotions. Today's result will be revealed around 9 p.m. The Loto draw generally takes place after the 8 p.m. news on TF1, all of the results are then made available on the Française des jeux website, as well as on Linternaute.com. Like every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, the days of the Loto draw, we will deliver the winning combination to you right here.

​​​​​​​In the meantime, a quick update on the information to keep in mind when playing Loto. First of all, how much does a grill cost? By playing only a simple combination of five numbers and a Chance number, the price of the grid amounts to 2.20 euros. How many numbers can you tick on the same grid? It goes without saying that it is not possible to check all the numbers on the grid. Up to 9 digits and a Chance number can be selected. Conversely, the 10 Chance numbers are selectable, with a maximum of six numbers between 1 and 49.

Who can play the Loto? Everyone has the right to participate in the Loto draw, provided they are over 18 years old. Can we play several grids in the same draw? Yes, it remains to be seen whether the game is worth it. What is the smallest prize pool that can be put into play? At minimum, the Loto jackpot is two million euros. What about the biggest? Unlike Euromilion, there is no ceiling in Loto. The prize pool can grow, a priori, to infinity. However, to date, the largest ever won amounts to 30 million euros. It was in December 2021. The jackpot was won in Orgères, in Ille-et-Vilaine.