Loto result (FDJ): the draw for this Wednesday, January 3, 2024 [ONLINE]

LOTTO RESULTS. End of suspense! This Wednesday's Loto draw has just taken place. Here are all the results.

No, you're not dreaming ! The next Loto draw, scheduled for Saturday, will offer... 16 million euros. In other words, no one managed to discover the Loto result this Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Fifteen million euros were on the table. Saturday, it will therefore be a million euros more, as required by the rules of this game of chance. It is now possible to try your luck at a point of sale or on the Française des jeux (FDJ) website, for 2.20 euros. In the meantime, don't forget to check today's Loto results, because it is always possible to have won a few euros, or even tens, hundreds or even thousands of euros for the luckiest!

How come there is such a nice jackpot at stake? This is the 13 million euros initially offered during an exceptional Loto draw organized on Sunday for the start of the new year. Nobody having found the results, it has since been put back into play. Thus, on Monday, 14 million euros were offered to participants. This Wednesday it was 15 million euros, Saturday it will be 16 million... and this could increase to infinity if no one finds the winning results. However, let's hope that the wheel turns and that luck finally smiles on the Loto players!