Loto result (FDJ): the draw for this Wednesday, January 3, 2024, 15 million euros at stake

LOTTO RESULTS. The draw this Wednesday, January 3, 2024, promises a nice sum to whoever manages to find the Loto results.

No, you're not dreaming ! La Française des jeux, FDJ for short, is offering a jackpot of 15 million euros this Wednesday, January 3, 2024. It is possible to play without further delay and until 8:15 p.m. maximum. So, if you ever feel that luck is going to smile on you, don't waste time! Like every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, it is possible to try your luck at a point of sale approved by the FDJ or directly on the fdj.fr website. Everyone has the right to participate, provided they are of legal age! The Loto result as well as the 10 codes allowing you to win 20,000 euros will be indicated here around 9 p.m.

In the event that no one manages to find the Loto results, the jackpot will be put back into play on Saturday, with an additional million euros, as required by the rules of this game of chance. On the other hand, if a lucky person manages to get their hands on the winning combination this evening, only two million euros, the minimum jackpot, will be put into play. How is it that there is such a nice jackpot? in play tonight? This is the 13 million euros initially offered on the occasion of an exceptional Loto draw organized Sunday during the transition to the new year. Nobody having found the results, it has since been put back into play. Thus, on Monday, 14 million euros were offered to participants. This Wednesday, there are 15 million euros and this could increase to infinity if no one ever finds the winning results... Let's hope, however, that the wheel turns and that luck finally smiles on the Loto players.