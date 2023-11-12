Loto result (FDJ): the draw for this Monday, November 13, 2023 [LIVE]

LOTTO RESULTS. The Loto draw for this Monday, November 13, 2023, offers 14 million euros to whoever finds the day's results.

[Updated November 13, 2023 at 7:12 p.m.] Clearly, luck has not been there in recent days. As evidenced by the particularly attractive jackpot put into play this Monday, November 13, 2023. To start the week, Loto players can try to win 14 million euros. An amount that should not leave anyone indifferent. To hope to end up a millionaire by the end of the evening, it is possible to try your luck until 8:15 p.m. at the Française des jeux point of sale or directly on the fdj.fr website. The grid consisting of a classic combination is sold for 2.20 euros. The Loto results will be revealed here around 9 p.m.

Fourteen million euros, that's a jackpot! But what does this actually mean? This is the price of exactly 6,363,636 grids to try your luck in the Loto de la Française des jeux. Not sure, however, that in the event of a victory you will decide to replay everything in new Loto draws. More speaking, it is also the equivalent of 10,769 minimum wage, or approximately 897 years of minimum income if you plan to pay yourself a salary from your new fortune every month until the end of your life.

Speaking of annuity, did you know that for last week the FDJ has been offering a new lottery which allows, every Monday and every Thursday, for a stake of 2.50 euros, to win up to 20,000 euros per month during. .. thirty years ! The game in question is called EuroDreams. It is also possible to play there until 8:15 p.m. The results are delivered around 10 p.m., however.