Loto result (FDJ): the draw for this Monday, February 19, 2024 [ONLINE]

LOTTO. The first Loto draw of the week must have attracted crowds. Twelve million euros were at stake. And someone managed to find the results...

The wheel has turned! The Valentine's Day super-jackpot which was still in play this Monday, February 19, 2024, almost a week after being offered for the first time, has finally been won! The winner had tried their luck in the Rhône. He or she thus pockets the tidy sum of 12 million euros. Furthermore, three other grids were checked correctly with the correct five numbers, only the Chance number was not the correct one. Their owners still win 58,138.70 euros each. Here are all the Loto results of the day:

Tomorrow, Tuesday February 20, Française des jeux players will be able to try their luck in the Euromillions draw. This time, 73 million euros will be up for grabs. A much higher sum, but it will nevertheless be more difficult to win, the number of possible combinations in a Euromillions drawing being seven times greater than that of a Loto drawing. Notice to amateurs, it is now possible to try your luck!