Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Sunday December 24, 2023 [LIVE]

LOTTO. Try to win 15 million euros this Sunday, December 24 by playing the big FDJ Christmas Loto! You have until 8:15 p.m. to participate. The results of the draw will be known at 8:35 p.m. You can find them right here as soon as they are published.

This Sunday, December 24, Française des Jeux is offering you a Christmas jackpot of 15 million euros! Try your luck by playing Loto (FDJ)! You have until 8:15 p.m. to play at one of the Française des Jeux points of sale or on the FDJ website. The results of the draw will be known around 8:35 p.m. Please note, if you participate too late, your grid may be counted for the next drawing. And this time, there is a little specificity: the FDJ announced that the jackpot would inevitably be won. Christmas obliges, there will be no second draw. If no one finds the winning combination, the €15 million will be distributed among the lower ranks. You can find the results of the draw below as soon as they are published.

But what can you buy with 15 million euros? 3 of the most expensive luxury sports cars in the world, or 15 golf courses or even 4,678 kilograms of caviar, if you have luxury tastes. You will still have to be very lucky to win the jackpot of 15 million euros: you have a one in 139 million chance of winning! Don't panic, it is also possible to obtain lower winnings: to win a few euros, you need at least two correct numbers or one good number (the probability of finding it falls to one chance in 22), and two star numbers (one chance in 50).

The rules of the Loto are simple: you must equip yourself with a grid and mark seven numbers: five on a grid of 50 numbers and two stars on a grid of 12 numbers. You will have to pay 2.50 euros for a single grid, or choose to increase your chances by purchasing a multiple grid. At most, you will be allowed to choose up to 10 numbers or 12 stars per grid. But the price will increase accordingly. Beware of delays: your grid may be counted for the next draw.