Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Saturday September 30, 2023 [ONLINE]

LOTTO. Seven million euros were up for grabs in the Loto draw this Saturday, September 30. The results are now available.

[Updated September 30, 2023 at 9:30 p.m.] The results of the Loto draw for Saturday September 30, 2023 are now known... So did you win the 7 million euros put into play by Française des Jeux. Check your ticket carefully, because even if you are not a winner at rank 1, you may have won a certain amount.

You can also find, below, the ten drawn codes, the Joker number and the second draw option:

To try to win the jackpot, you first had to participate in the draw. It could not be easier. All you had to do was go to a tobacconist and buy a grid. You then had to choose six numbers: the first five are between 1 and 49, the last, the lucky number, is to be selected between 1 and 10. The jackpot is won only if you check the six correct numbers and no one is there. no one else plays the same. It was also possible to play online, on the Internet or with the FDJ application. However, you must be of legal age to play the Loto or a gambling game.

To win the lotto jackpot, you had to believe in your lucky star. In fact, you had 1,906,884 possible ways to check the boxes on your Lotto grid. And that's without counting the lucky number. So, you had a one in 19,068,840 chance of hitting the jackpot. You could still win smaller amounts by finding, for example, the five correct numbers on the grid.