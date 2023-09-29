Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Saturday September 30, 2023 [LIVE]

LOTTO. The Loto results for this Saturday, September 30 will be available live, as soon as the draw is made. 7 million euros are at stake by Française des Jeux.

[Updated September 30, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.] La Française des Jeux (FDJ) is putting a jackpot of 7 million euros into play during this Loto draw on Saturday September 30. If the last five draws have not seen a player find the five correct numbers and the lucky number, a winner in rank 2 won more than 180,000 euros this Wednesday. Also, as during each Loto draw, among the players, ten codes provided with the purchase of a grid will be drawn at random, and will allow ten people to automatically win 20,000 euros.

You can discover the Loto results live below, as well as the Joker number and the second draw option, and the ten codes drawn at random:

To try to win the jackpot, you must first participate in the draw. It could not be easier. All you have to do is go to a tobacconist and buy a grid. You must then choose six numbers: the first five are between 1 and 49, the last, the lucky number, is to be selected between 1 and 10. The jackpot is won only if you check the six correct numbers and no one is there. no one else plays the same. It is also possible to play online, on the Internet or with the FDJ application. However, you must be of legal age to play the Loto or a gambling game.

To win the lotto jackpot, you have to believe in your lucky star. In fact, you have 1,906,884 possible ways to check the boxes on your Lotto grid. And that's without counting the lucky number, you have to choose from ten numbers. So you have a 1 in 19,068,840 chance of hitting the jackpot. You can still win smaller amounts by finding, for example, the five correct numbers on the grid.