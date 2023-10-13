Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Saturday October 14, 2023 [LIVE]

LOTTO. La Française des jeux gave you the opportunity to win two million euros. Will you become a millionaire this Saturday, October 14?

[Updated October 14, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.] During the Loto draw on Saturday October 14, a jackpot of two million euros was put into play by Française des Jeux. In addition to the 2 million euros at stake, as in each draw, ten players will be drawn and will automatically win 20,000 euros. Check your Loto ticket carefully, because you can still win a certain amount of money, if you do not find the correct result of the day. Indeed, to do this, you just need to find certain good numbers.

You will find below the Loto results of the day, as well as the codes of the ten players drawn at random, but also the Joker number and the second draw option:

As with every Lotto, you must first participate in the draw. It could not be easier. All you have to do is go to a tobacconist and buy a grid. You must then choose six numbers: the first five are between 1 and 49, the last, the lucky number, is to be selected between 1 and 10. The jackpot is won only if you check the six correct numbers and no one is there. no one else plays the same. It is also possible to play online, on the Internet or with the FDJ application. However, you must be of legal age to play the Loto or a gambling game.

Fast Flash, MultiChances, multiple grids, Joker… La Française des jeux offers you several options to maximize your chances of becoming the lucky winner of the Loto, or at least allowing you to win a nice sum. Thus, with the "second draw" option, you can replay the numbers in a grid, excluding the lucky number, at each Loto draw. It costs 80 cents more than a regular ticket, but allows you to try your luck another time. You can play Loto on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.