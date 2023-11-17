Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Saturday November 18, 2023 [LIVE]

LOTTO. Try to win 2 million euros this Saturday, November 18 by playing Loto. You have until 8:15 p.m. to participate. The results of the draw will be known around 8:45 p.m. You can find them right here as soon as they are published.

This Saturday, November 18, you can try to win 2 million euros by playing Loto (FDJ)! You have until 8:15 p.m. to play at one of the Française des Jeux points of sale or on the FDJ website. The results of the draw will be known around 8:45 p.m. If you participate too late, your grid may not be counted. The rules of the Loto are simple: you must equip yourself with a grid and mark six numbers: five on a grid of 49 numbers and a lucky number on a grid of 10 numbers. You will have to pay 2.20 euros for a single grid, or choose to increase your chances by choosing the option of a second draw for an additional 80 cents. This second draw allows you to try your luck again with the same five numbers, excluding the Chance number. The results will be revealed on TF1 around 8:45 p.m. Without forgetting the FDJ website which also publishes the results of the Loto draw. You can find the results right here as soon as they are published!

But what can you buy with 2 million euros? No less than 465 kilos of caviar, or traveling nine times into space! But that won't be enough to buy a private jet, if you have luxury tastes. You will still have to be very lucky to win the jackpot of 2 million euros: you have a one in 139 million chance of winning! Don't panic, it is also possible to obtain lower winnings: to win a few euros, you need at least two correct numbers or one correct number and two star numbers (one chance in 50).

If you arrive after the battle, don't panic: it is still possible to play for the next Loto draw, next Wednesday. For the price of a grid of 2.20 euros, you can try to win the jackpot! And the FDJ has launched a new game, EuroDreams, which allows you to win up to 20,000 euros per month for 30 years.