Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Saturday January 20, 2024 [ONLINE]

LOTTO. 3 million euros were at stake in the lottery this Saturday, January 20, 2024. Discover the results of the Loto draw.

Is there a lucky winner in the lottery draw this Saturday, January 20, 2024? 3 million euros were put into play this evening by Française des jeux (FDJ). If you wanted to try your luck, you had to validate your grid before 8:15 p.m. online on the fdj.fr website or at your usual point of sale. Discover the lottery results now.

To win the jackpot, you must find the five numbers drawn at random and the complementary number. But, if you had matched some of the six numbers in the lotto draw for this Saturday, January 20, it is possible to evaluate your winnings on the FDJ website.

There are generally three lotto draws per week, on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. But, stay tuned, the FDJ organizes exceptional draws throughout the year! However, nothing is won, according to the regional daily Union, statistically you have one chance in more than 13 million of winning the jackpot, it is almost as much as your chances of being hit by an asteroid or have real triplets.

To participate in the lotto draw, it is possible to fill out a digital grid. It could not be easier. Register on the FDJ website, create your player account in a few clicks, credit your account with the amount of your choice (minimum €5) and don't forget to validate your lotto grids before 8:15 p.m.! Each week, the lotto draw is carried out around 8:20 p.m. and the lotto results can be found here from 8:45 p.m.