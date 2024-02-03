Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Saturday February 3, 2024 [ONLINE]

On Saturday February 3, La Française des jeux offered to win 4 million euros in the lottery draw. A jackpot which was not won and will be put back into play on Monday. Discover the lottery results now.

No one won the lottery draw this Saturday, February 3. La Française des jeux offered a jackpot of 4 million euros which will be up for grabs on Monday February 5. You had to find the five numbers drawn at random and the complementary number. But, if you had found some of the six numbers in the lottery draw on Saturday February 3, it is possible to evaluate your winnings on the FDJ website.

There are generally three lotto draws per week, on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. But, stay tuned, the FDJ organizes exceptional draws throughout the year! However, nothing is won, according to the regional daily Union, statistically you have one chance in more than 13 million of winning the jackpot, it is almost as much as your chances of being hit by an asteroid or have real triplets.

To participate in the lotto draw, it is possible to fill out a digital grid. It could not be easier. Register on the FDJ website, create your player account in a few clicks, credit your account with the amount of your choice (minimum €5) and don't forget to validate your lotto grids before 8:15 p.m.! Each week, the lotto draw is carried out around 8:20 p.m. and the lotto results can be found here from 8:45 p.m.