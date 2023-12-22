Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Saturday December 23, 2023 [LIVE]

LOTTO. Try to win 5 million euros this Saturday, December 23 by playing Loto (FDJ)! You have until 8:15 p.m. to participate. The results of the draw will be known at 8:35 p.m. You can watch them live here.

This Saturday, December 23, Française des Jeux is offering you a jackpot of 5 million euros! Try your luck by playing Loto (FDJ)! You have until 8:15 p.m. to play at one of the Française des Jeux points of sale or on the FDJ website. The results of the draw will be known on TF1 at 8:35 p.m. You can find them right here as soon as they are published.

But what can you buy with 5 million euros? A luxury sports car or 5 golf courses or 1,162 kilograms of caviar, if you have luxury tastes. You will still have to be very lucky to win the jackpot of 5 million euros: you have a one in 139 million chance of winning! Don't panic, it is also possible to obtain lower winnings: to win a few euros, you need at least two correct numbers or one good number (the probability of finding it is one chance in 22), and two star numbers (one chance in 50).

The rules of the Loto are simple: you must equip yourself with a grid and mark seven numbers: five on a grid of 50 numbers and two stars on a grid of 12 numbers. You will have to pay 2.50 euros for a single grid, or choose to increase your chances by purchasing a multiple grid. At most, you will be allowed to choose up to 10 numbers or 12 stars per grid. But the price will increase accordingly. Beware of delays: your grid may be counted for the next draw.