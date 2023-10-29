Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Monday October 30, 2023 [LIVE]

LOTTO RESULTS. For this first Loto draw of the week, the FDJ is offering a prize pool of eight million euros. The results will be available on this page around 9 p.m.

[Updated October 30, 2023 at 7:09 p.m.] No, you’re not dreaming! The week starts off well with an eight million euro Loto draw. As with every draw, you have until 8:15 p.m. to try your luck. You will have to spend 2.20 euros, the price of the classic grid. How to play ? It is very simple. By going to an approved point of sale or on the Française des jeux website. Once in front of your grid, check five numbers from the 49 offered and a Chance number from the 10 possible in order to compose a combination which, we hope, will be a winner! Remember to validate your grid before the deadline.

When you have participated in the Loto draw, all you have to do is imagine what you could do with such a jackpot if you win. Eight million euros is the equivalent of 3.63 million Lotto grids. If you find the Loto results, you could try your luck a bunch of times. More speaking, it is 6,153 SMIC, or 512 years of minimum income. It’s also the equivalent of 842,105 cinema seats.

Good to know. Since this Monday, it is possible to play a new lottery organized by Française des jeux. It's called EuroDreams. This new game of chance allows you to win up to 20,000 euros per month for thirty years. If it is already possible to try your luck, the first EuroDreams draw will not take place for a week, on Monday November 6, 2023. The draws will then be organized every week, on Mondays and Thursdays. The price of a EuroDreams grid costs 2.50 euros. To win, you must find a combination of six numbers and a Dream number. The six digits are to be selected from the 40 possible. The Dream number is to be determined among the five existing ones. May the best one win!