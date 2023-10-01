Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Monday October 2, 2023 [ONLINE]

LOTTO RESULTS. Eight million euros were at stake this Monday, October 2, 2023. The results of the Loto draw are available.

[Updated October 2, 2023 at 9:02 p.m.] May those who missed the Loto draw this Monday, October 2, 2023 rejoice! There was no clear winner. Result: nine million euros are now at stake. The next drawing will take place on Wednesday. In the meantime, here are today's Loto results. If you've tried your luck, don't despair. Nothing says that you haven't won a small, or even a big win! The Française des jeux website reports that a player would have indeed pocketed the tidy sum of 180,645.40 euros this Monday evening...

Nine million euros is a sum that is starting to be substantial for a Loto draw. In fact, the basic prize pool amounts to two million euros. As the draws remain without a big winner, the jackpot is put back into play with one million euros more each time. So it's been seven consecutive draws that no one seems to have enough luck to find the Loto result. Note that there is no glass ceiling in Loto. Without a winner in the next draws, the prize pool could easily reach 20 million euros, and even more!

Also note that the FDJ is soon organizing a Super Loto. Friday the 13th requires, in ten days, 13 million euros will be put on the table. As with any Loto draw, it will be possible to try your luck until 8:15 p.m. on the big day. However, with 50 LOTO codes allowing each to win 20,000 euros, compared to only 10 for a classic draw, the grid will be exceptionally sold a little more expensive. Players who want to try their luck will have to pay 3 euros.