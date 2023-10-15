Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Monday October 16, 2023 [LIVE]

LOTTO RESULTS. After already three Loto draws won consecutively, this Monday October 16, 2023, will luck still be there? Reply at results time.

[Updated October 16, 2023 at 7:17 p.m.] Incredible, but true! In recent days, the Loto draws which make one of the participants a millionaire seem to be coming one after the other. Something to motivate the troops! Next draw, this Monday, October 16, 2023. To participate, hurry up, it is only possible to try your luck until 8:15 p.m. The Loto jackpot today stands at two million euros. As in each draw, 10 codes allowing each to pocket 20,000 euros will also be drawn at random. The Loto results will be communicated here around 9 p.m.

It remains to be seen whether luck will still be there because last week, out of four Loto draws, three still proved to be winners. Indeed, on Wednesday evening, when 12 million euros were at stake, a player who tried their luck that day managed to pocket the jackpot. He or she had played the following combination: 6 - 10 - 15 - 16 - 24 and the number Chance 8. On Friday the 13th, a Super Loto offering 13 million euros was organized by Française des jeux. By checking 7, 21, 25, 39, 41 and the Chance number 6, a participant has won the jackpot. Finally, on Saturday, when two million euros were this time at stake, someone bet on 4, 13, 14, 20, 27 and the Chance number 1, in turn pocketing the jackpot.

The next draw organized by the FDJ will be a Euromillions draw. On Tuesday, October 17, players will have until 8:15 p.m. to try their luck. Sixty-six million euros are at stake. Attention fans, it is already possible to try your luck for 2.50 euros, the price of a classic grid. The results will be communicated on our site around 9:30 p.m.