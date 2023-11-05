Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Monday November 6, 2023 [LIVE]

LOTTO RESULTS. No, you're not dreaming ! The FDJ is offering 11 million euros this Monday, November 6 in the Loto draw. Results are expected by 9 p.m.

[Updated November 6, 2023 at 7:19 p.m.] For this first Loto draw of the week, Française des jeux (FDJ) is offering a very interesting prize pool. Eleven million euros are in fact at stake on Monday November 6, 2023. It is possible to try your luck until 8:45 p.m. To do this, simply go to a point of sale approved by the FDJ or directly on the Internet. The minimum amount to be put into play is 2.20 euros. This is the price of a classic grid, that is to say composed of a combination of five numbers and a Chance number.

Eleven million euros, is this the biggest jackpot ever put into play in the Loto? No. If in this game of chance the jackpots are significantly less attractive than in Euromillions, with a minimum jackpot of two million euros compared to 17 million in Euromillions, and an average jackpot of five million, the biggest jackpot largest ever won amounts to 26 million euros to date. It was pocketed during the draw on Saturday September 11, 2021. In the top three of the biggest jackpots, we also find a jackpot of 24 million won in Val-d'Oise, on June 6, 2011, as well as a jackpot of 23 million euros won on May 19, 2014 by a couple from Girondins who had already pocketed 100,000 francs in the same game in the 1990s.

Did you know ? This Monday, November 6, 2023 also marks the launch of the new FDJ game. EuroDreams, as it is called, allows you to earn up to 20,000 euros per month for thirty years. If it has already been possible to try your luck for a week, it is this Monday that the very first EuroDreams draw will take place. Notice to amateurs! It is also possible to try your luck until 8:15 p.m. The minimum amount to be put into play, however, is 2.50 euros.