Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Monday March 4, 2024 [ONLINE]

LOTTO. The Loto draw on Monday March 4 offered five million euros. Here are the results !

The answer to the question that everyone is asking, or at least that all participants in the Loto draw have in mind, is: no, there was no big winner this Monday, March 4, 2024. The distribution of the winnings on the Loto results page of the Française des jeux website are clear, no player bet on the right combination this Monday evening. However, one lucky kid managed to win the tidy sum of 150,361 euros. He, or why not she, found the five correct numbers, but not the Lucky number.

Alongside the Loto draw, the FDJ organized a EuroDreams draw this Monday. It allowed you to win, at most, 20,000 euros per month for thirty years. For the rest of the week, it will be possible to win, with a certain amount of luck of course, 49 million euros on Tuesday in the Euromillions draw. Remember that this is a game of chance and not strategy. Despite your undoubtedly acute sense of clairvoyance, if you are a sore loser, it is better to abstain. The disappointment might indeed be too hard to take. However, as La Française des jeux has long liked to say, “100% of the winners tried their luck”! So why not you ?