Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Monday January 29, 2024 [ONLINE]

LOTTO. Two million euros were up for grabs in Monday's Loto draw. Did you find the results? Find the winning combination of the day without further delay.

At the risk of disappointing more than one, the week did not start with a big jackpot. “Only” two million euros were in fact at stake during the Loto draw this Monday, January 29, 2024. A sum that may seem colossal to many of us. And yet. In the Loto draw, this is the smallest jackpot that can be offered to players. In any case, it is now possible to play for the next draw scheduled for Wednesday. In the absence of a big winner this Monday, it will be possible to win three million euros. In the meantime, here are today's results:

If you find that three million euros are not worth your 2.20 euros, necessary for the purchase of a classic Loto grid, made up of five figures and a Chance number, know that this Tuesday, the Française des jeux and its European counterparts are organizing a Euromillions draw that is exceptional to say the least. 143 million euros will be at stake this time. Indeed, the mega-jackpot of 130 million euros did not find a buyer on Friday. It is therefore proposed to participants again for a new meeting which already promises to be rich in emotions. You have until 8:15 p.m. to validate your grid on Tuesday. Price of the basic suit: 2.50 euros. The Euromillions results will all be made available around 9:30 p.m. Good luck to everyone !