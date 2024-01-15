Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Monday January 15, 2024 [ONLINE]

LOTTO RESULTS. Twenty million euros were at stake this Monday evening. The Loto draw has finally produced a winner. Consult the results without further delay.

No, you're not fantasizing. La Française des jeux (FDJ) indeed promised a jackpot of 20 million euros to whoever manages to find the Loto result this Monday. And good news when the results arrive: there is a big winner! This person tried their luck at a point of sale in Seine-Maritime. There are also no less than nine grids which have checked the five correct numbers, only the Chance number is not the correct one. Their owners each win 22,232.50 euros. Here are all the results of the Loto draw for January 15, 2024.

Since the draw on December 31, no one has been able to find the Loto results. That day, the Française des jeux had exceptionally arranged to meet its players on a Sunday - the Loto draw usually takes place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. For the transition to the new year, 13 million euros were at stake. But while no one managed, draw after draw, to get their hands on the results, the prize pool grew by a million euros with each new award. at stake, which explains the astronomical amount proposed this Monday evening. However, it was not the largest jackpot ever won in a Loto draw either. In September 2021, a jackpot of 26 million euros was indeed pocketed. On the podium, we also find a jackpot of 24 million euros won in Val-d'Oise in June 2011, as well as a jackpot of 22 million euros won by a couple from Girondins in July 2013.