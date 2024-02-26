Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Monday February 26, 2024 [ONLINE]

LOTTO. For this first Loto draw of the week, Française des jeux offered two million euros. Did you find the results?

Two million euros were up for grabs this Monday, February 26, 2024. Enough to round off the end of the month, in the event of a victory, but we still had to find the right Loto results! Unfortunately, it seems no one was so lucky. In fact, three million euros are now at stake. Note, however, that 20 grids have been checked with four of the five correct numbers and the Chance number. Their owners each win 8,901.60 euros. Are you one of today’s lucky ones? Check out the Loto results for February 26 without further delay.

Two million euros is a colossal amount of money for most of us. However, in the Loto, this is the smallest jackpot that can be put into play. As for the biggest jackpots won, we note that of 30 million euros. It was won on December 4, 2021 by a player who tried his luck in Ille-et-Vilaine. Coming behind the jackpot of 26 million euros pocketed in September 2021, that of 25 million euros won in Paris in 2022, that of 24 million euros won in Sarcelles in 2011, and finally, that of 23 million euros won in Libourne in 2014.