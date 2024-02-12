Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Monday February 12, 2024 [ONLINE]

LOTTO. Can you boast of having won the eight million euros at stake in this Loto draw? Here are all the results.

The week promises to be full of emotions at the Française des jeux! While a nice jackpot of 10 million euros is on offer on Wednesday for Valentine's Day, as luck would have it, from Monday's Loto draw, eight million euros were on the table. But at the risk of disappointing some, there was no clear winner. To find the first winners, you have to look at the third place. There, 16 grids were marked with four of the five correct numbers and the Chance number. They allow their owners to leave with still 13,281 euros. Here are all the winning Loto results:

Valentine's Day obliges, like every year, La Française des jeux is organizing a special love draw on February 14. So 10 million euros are at stake on Wednesday. On the other hand, as with any Loto draw, only 10 codes worth 20,000 euros will be drawn that evening. Remember that for a Christmas print, it is not uncommon to see around fifty released. The good news remains that, in the absence of additional LOTO codes, the grid retains its usual price. So count on 2.20 euros for a classic grid made up of a combination on Wednesday evening. It is now possible to try your luck!