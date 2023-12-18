Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Monday December 18, 2023 [ONLINE]

LOTTO RESULTS. The Loto draw for Monday December 18, 2023 has been carried out. The €3 million jackpot was not won. Discover the Loto results.

The results of the Loto draw for Monday December 18, 2023 have been released. Unfortunately, the 3 million staked by the Française des Jeux were not won. The prize pool for the next Loto draw, which will take place on Wednesday December 20, will therefore amount to 4 million euros. Although today's jackpot was not won, ten winners were drawn to win €20,000. Finally, a person who found the five correct numbers pockets more than 138,000 euros. Check the Lotto results of the day, sometimes a few numbers are enough to win a small amount. Find the Loto draw below.

To try to win the jackpot, you must first participate in the draw. It could not be easier. All you have to do is go to a tobacconist and buy a grid. You must then choose six numbers: the first five are between 1 and 49. The last, the lucky number, is to be selected between 1 and 10. The jackpot is won only if you check the six correct numbers and no one is there. no one else plays the same. It is also possible to play online, on the Internet or with the FDJ application. However, you must be of legal age to play the Loto or a gambling game. To win, you will have to try multiple times, since the probability of winning the jackpot is one in 19,068,840.

Fast Flash, MultiChances, multiple grids, Joker… La Française des jeux offers you several options to maximize your chances of becoming the lucky winner of the Loto, or at least of winning a nice sum. Thus, with the "second draw" option, you can replay the numbers in a grid, excluding the lucky number, at each Loto draw. It costs 80 cents more than a regular ticket, but allows you to try your luck another time. You can play Loto on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.