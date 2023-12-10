Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Monday December 11, 2023 [LIVE]

LOTTO RESULTS. Two million euros are at stake. The Loto draw will take place around 8:45 p.m. and the results will be revealed right here immediately.

[Updated December 11, 2023 at 7:23 p.m.] On Monday, Française des jeux is organizing a Loto draw. Tonight, no madness though. We remain in fact with a prize pool which is the smallest that can be put into play. Two million euros are on the table. As with every draw, players will be able to try their luck until 8:15 p.m. The Loto results, whether the winning combination of the day, the joker, the result of the second draw or the 20,000 euro codes, will be revealed around 9 p.m. on this page. In the meantime, everyone is free to try their luck, for 2.20 euros, the price of a classic grid.

Did you know ? While the enormous jackpot of 240 million euros was won on Friday in Austria, during the Euromillions draw, a new super jackpot is already looming. Like every year, La Française des jeux will organize its big Christmas Loto on Sunday December 24, 2023. Fifteen million euros will be “to be won or shared” warns the FDJ on its website. What to deduce from this? That in all cases, the jackpot will be won that day, even if it means being redistributed between the winners of rank 2 or 3 if there is no big winner.

Note that the huge jackpot will not be the only stake of the evening. While 10 codes allowing each to win 20,000 euros are usually drawn at random during each Loto draw, for this big Christmas Lotto, 100 will be put into play. Enough to multiply the winners by 10! But this will not happen without compromise. Players who wish to try their luck will have to bet at least 5 euros, more than double the price usually charged for a Loto draw.