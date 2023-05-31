Loto (FDJ) result: the draw for Wednesday, May 31, 2023 [LIVE]

LOTTO RESULTS. With 12 million euros to be won this Wednesday, May 31, 2023, the participants should be numerous. The Loto draw is scheduled around 8:45 p.m., the results will be announced immediately after.

[Updated May 31, 2023 7:03 PM] Want to become a millionaire? Good news, if you find the Loto results this Wednesday, May 31, 2023, the Française des jeux (FDJ) will pay you the tidy sum of 12 million euros. If the idea tempts you, know that you have until 8:15 p.m. to try your luck and validate your grid with a combination that, we hope, will be a winner! The classic grid, ticked with five digits and a Chance number, is sold for 2.20 euros. Notice to amateurs!

What to do with 12 million euros? If you got your hands on the Loto results this Wednesday, you would have enough to pay yourself a minimum wage for 9,230 months, or 769 years. In short, if you do it right, you could live peacefully for a while, that's for sure. Unless you're more... gamblers. In that case, it's up to you to tour the major European capitals in a limousine, with champagne and M

If your dream has always been to rebuild the village of the Smurfs, the jackpot of the day could very well make it possible to bring out of the ground a replica on a human scale. As you will have understood, your imagination could be, for a few years, a few months or a few hours, your only limit. However, it is possible that you quickly take a liking to money. In case of shortage, note that this Friday, the FDJ and its European counterparts are organizing a Euromillions mega draw with … 130 million euros at stake. The hardest part should be, once again, to find the results allowing you to win the bonanza.