Loto (FDJ) result: the draw for Monday May 1, 2023, 3 million euros at stake

LOTTO RESULTS. Will the Lotto draw make you rich or even a millionaire? The results are to be found from 9 p.m. in our paper.

While France was divided in two this Monday, May 1, 2023, some taking advantage of their public holiday to rest, see friends, family, do their garden, others pounding the pavement in the four corners of the country to make heard their anger after the entry into force of the much disputed pension reform, will one of the participants of the Loto draw be able to consider retiring a little earlier than planned? La Française des jeux, FDJ for friends, is offering no less than three million euros on Monday. Not enough to drop everything if you are at the start of your career, but enough to buy back a few quarters at the end of your career and fly away on Tuesday to a destination that makes you dream.

As a reminder, the Loto draw takes place three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The grid of five digits and a Chance number is sold for 2.20 euros. Generally, Loto results are announced on TF1 just after the 20 Hours newscast. In the process, they are, of course, made available on the site of the Française des jeux as well as on Linternaute.com. If you are unable to tick the correct numbers of the winning combination, when you consult the Loto result, remember to also check the LOTO codes which allow 10 players to win 20,000 euros, in addition to the big jackpot. Failing a victory, know that it is already possible to try your luck for the following Loto draws.