Loto (FDJ) result: the draw for Monday, June 26, 2023 [ONLINE]

LOTTO RESULTS. Did the draw of this June 26, 2023 make you a lucky winner or rather an average player who won't quit anytime soon? All results can be found on this page.

[Updated June 26, 2023 at 8:58 p.m.] The Loto draw has just taken place. Did the winning combination for this Monday, June 26, 2023 include a 2? A 4? A 28? The 36? The 17th ? And why not the 49? The best is still to consult the result of the Loto of this day and to compare it with your bet. Know that there will be a new Loto draw on Wednesday. A minimum of two million euros will be at stake. Don't wait any longer and find all the results of the day now:

Two million euros were again at stake on Monday. If for ordinary mortals it is a substantial sum, it therefore remains the minimum jackpot that can be put into play during a Loto draw organized by the Française des jeux (FDJ). And for good reason, on Saturday, during the previous meeting, a participant managed to find the Loto result, thus winning the three million euros that were at stake.

If you found that two million euros was not enough to motivate a bet that was going to cost you 2.20 euros, know that the Française des jeux is organizing an exceptional draw very soon. A so-called holiday jackpot will be up for grabs this Saturday, July 1st. This time, 10 million euros could potentially be pocketed, at least if someone is lucky enough to bet on the winning combination of the day. Good news, moreover, the grid is sold for 2.20 euros too. It sometimes happens that its price is slightly increased during the special Loto draw. So that won't be the case this time around.