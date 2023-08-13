Loto (FDJ) result: the draw for Monday, August 14, 2023 [ONLINE]

LOTTO. Discover the Loto results for this Monday, August 14, 2023. The draw provided for a jackpot of 3 million euros.

The Loto draw for this Monday, August 14, 2023 is online! 3 million euros were at stake. If you didn't win tonight, you can try your luck again this Wednesday, August 16. In the meantime, here is a reminder of the rules of the game. Each Loto grid is made up of 49 numbers. You must choose 5 main numbers (called "winning numbers") and 1 complementary number (called "Lucky Number") from the numbers 1 to 49. Loto draws are held three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. During each draw, 5 winning numbers and 1 Lucky Number are randomly drawn. Winnings depend on how many numbers you guessed correctly. The more numbers you match, the higher your prize amount. You can play one or more grids according to your preferences. Each grid played has a cost, and the more grids you play, the higher the total cost will be.

The FDJ also offers additional options to increase your chances of winning or customize your game, such as "Multiples" options (play more numbers) and "Options" (like the Joker). You have the possibility of playing the Joker in parallel with your Loto grid. It's about guessing a 7-digit code drawn at random. The more the numbers in your code match the numbers drawn, the more you win. Remember that the chances of winning Lotto are generally low because it is a game of chance. It is important to gamble responsibly and not spend more than you can afford to lose.

As every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, the result of the draw will be revealed around 8:35 p.m. You will be able to discover the winning numbers and all the results, live on Linternaute: first draw, second draw, the ten winning codes at 20,000 euros and the joker. Before the next draw, Wednesday August 16, make sure you have validated your grid: you have until 8:15 p.m.!