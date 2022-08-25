Lords of the Fallen: Everything you need to know about the new action-RPG

One of the highlights of Gamescom Opening Night was the presentation of Hexworks' latest creation: Lords of the Fallen. We present it to you in detail.

[Updated August 25, 2022 at 3:17 p.m.] Geoff Keighley has once again fulfilled his contract by hosting a more than successful Gamescom Opening Night. More than thirty games were presented during this evening event, including one that particularly caught our eye. It is indeed Lords of the Fallen, the brand new creation of Hexworks studios, a young studio created in 2020 specifically for the project. This new release has the ambition to become a reference action-RPG, by plunging into the universe of dark fantasy that has brought so much to Elden Ring and Dark Souls games. And as for the game itself, it has offered us a CGI trailer so far that rocks.

With epic visuals, and a trailer of this level, Lords of the Fallen had to make some noise after Gamescom Opening Night. This action-RPG still in development has the desire to shake up the latest games from From Software, by offering gameplay that we expect to be brutal, arduous, and without concessions. By not hiding its inspirations from the games of the Japanese studio, Hexworks intends to offer an epic experience on a large scale, with complex and rewarding real-time combat. The studio even takes up some Souls concepts by offering a multiplayer mode allowing you to progress in the two-player campaign, and to invade the world of hostile players to slow down their progress.

As for the gameplay, and although we haven't seen any images of the game yet, we can still guess what to expect. Lords of the Fallen intends to both imitate soulslike by offering an action-RPG in "fluid, fast and difficult" combat, and to differentiate itself by different mechanics. We can for example note the existence of two parallel worlds in your adventure, the world of the living and the world of the dead, which you will respectively have to cross from time to time, or during one of your many fatal misadventures. .

On the other hand, we will find everything that makes a good classic action-RPG, namely total character customization, nine starting classes, a statistics tree, hundreds of weapons and armor, magic, monsters , villains and so on. All in a frankly sinister universe, marked by an epic mythology and a complex history. Also note that your character will be equipped with a lantern allowing him to move from one world to another, giving you the opportunity to discover many secrets and hidden treasures. A heroic-fantasy adventure that promises if you want our opinion.

A good heroic-fantasy quest alone is not bad, but two is much better. Hexworks has understood this and intends to offer Lords of the Fallen players the opportunity to explore its landscapes for two, without interruption and from the beginning to the end of the adventure. These last two points are worth mentioning because they are always lacking in the cooperative modes of From Software games, which can sometimes be frustrating due to their limitations and complexity. Lords of the Fallen intends to offer him a complete experience in cooperation, excellent news for fond of two-player games. But beware, when you play two, your game will be more likely to be invaded by other players, a system that is also inspired by Dark Souls multiplayer.

Lords of the Fallen does not yet have an exact release date, only a window: 2023. The game is currently still under development, and given the recent economic and social situation, it would be difficult to expect game a one-time outing. In any case, the game is planned for both PS5, Xbox Series and PC via Steam, an output only reserved for next-gen consoles, which promises technically.