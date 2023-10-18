Loana, a 10-year-old girl, found dead in a cellar in Sedan: who is the suspect?

The police discovered the body of a child on Wednesday evening in an apartment in downtown Sedan, less than a hundred meters from the family home. The little girl had disappeared the day before.

A 10-year-old girl was discovered dead yesterday in an apartment cellar on rue Saint-Michel, in the old district of Sedan. Loana had disappeared on Tuesday evening and her parents quickly alerted the police. Officers found the girl's body in an apartment above a bar that had been closed for years, just meters from the child's family's apartment.

The man who rented this accommodation was arrested by the police this Wednesday evening, he is currently the main suspect in this case, according to information from France Bleu.

The work of the scientific police and agents of the SRPJ of Reims made it possible to quickly find the body of the child after usual investigations. The public prosecutor of Charleville-Mézières went to the site after the discovery of the body, the work of investigators continued for part of the night, indicates the local newspaper L'Ardennais. The police must now establish the context in which the child's death occurred and whether the suspect was behind his kidnapping and death.