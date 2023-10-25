Liverpool - Toulouse: star-studded match for Téfécé, which channel to watch it on?

Téfécé travels to Anfield for the 3rd day of the Europa League. Find all the information on this shock.

Tonight at 9 p.m., there will be a Champions League feel in the pink city. After thrilling to the rhythm of the Rugby World Cup, the Toulouse residents, disappointed by the elimination of the French XV in the quarter-finals, will find a little enthusiasm again this evening. And for good reason, Téfécé, still in the doldrums of Ligue 2 eighteen months ago, is moving to one of the most legendary stadiums in Europe. Failing to hear the little music of the Champions League, which suits Anfield better than that of its little sister the Europa League, the people of Toulouse are treating themselves to a gala trip to the land of the Beatles and to the sound of the very famous anthem by the Reds, "You'll Never Walk Alone".

The Toulouse people started their Europa League campaign very well, obtaining a good draw in Brussels against Union Saint-Gilloise (1-1) before beating Lask de Linz (1-0), even if they did not are never really shown to be dominant. They are two points behind their evening opponent, Liverpool, who hold their place with two victories. The Violets therefore come to England without any real obligation to achieve results, especially since qualification will undoubtedly be decided in direct confrontations against the two other teams in the group. But a draw would be welcome, and would certainly allow them to keep second place in the group at the end of this 3rd day.

The winners of the 2023 Coupe de France come to Anfield with the desire to make a big impact. They remain on four games without defeat, and two 1-1 draws in the league, in Brest and against Reims. Liverpool are no longer really the sick team of last season: Jurgen Klopp's men have only lost one match this season, at Tottenham at the end of September (2-1), and are 4th in the Premier League .

Carles Martinez Novell, the Spanish technician from Téfécé, should opt for a five-a-side defense this evening according to information from Ouest France, as against PSG in August. The coach will be without Spierings, who is not registered, as well as Cissokho and Aboukhlal, who are injured. Liverpool are without Andrew Robertson and Thiago Alcantara, who are out of this match. The Reds' defense and midfield will likely be overhauled. Jurgen Klopp should, however, line up the usual starters in attack, to the great dismay of the Toulouse rearguard.

Liverpool : Kelleher – Alexander Arnold, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas – Jones, Endo, Gravenberch – Salah, Nunez, Jota.

Toulouse: Restes – Desler, Nicolaisen, Costa, Diarra, Suazo – Sierro, Caceres, Schmidt, Gelabert – Dallinga.

The meeting between Liverpool and Toulouse will be followed this Thursday October 26, 2023 from 9 p.m. on RMC Sport 1.