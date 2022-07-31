Liverpool - Strasbourg: time, TV channel, line-up... How to follow the match live?

LIVERPOOL-STRASBOURG. Gala match for Strasbourg, which faces Liverpool on Sunday July 31 at Anfield for its last preparation match before starting the French championship.

If Strasbourg will not play in the European Cup this season, Kevin Gameiro and his teammates will play a gala poster with European airs. This Sunday, July 31, the Strasbourg residents travel to Anfield to face Liverpool. A last friendly match before starting Ligue 1 with an enticing first duel against AS Monaco. If the Alsatians take this poster seriously, Jurgen Klopp will surely rotate his squad during this meeting.

Scheduled the day after the Community Shield where the Reds face Manchester City, the German coach of Liverpool is expected to make many substitutions in a meeting where the English club have decided to offer a place to children under 16 for the preparation match which will take place on July 31 against Strasbourg. In a letter, Liverpool leaders spoke to supporters: "The scenes seen in and around the Stade de France, before and after kick-off, will long be remembered for all the wrong reasons. The club is also aware that some children who attended the match had such a terrible experience that the negative impact affected their desire to attend football matches in the future."

The kick off of the friendly match between Strasbourg and Liverpool is scheduled for Sunday July 31 at 8:30 p.m. at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool (England).

The gala match between Liverpool and Racing Club de Strasbourg is not broadcast on French TV channels.

If the match between Liverpool and Strasbourg is not broadcast on television channels, no legal streaming link on computer, smartphone or tablet offers the retransmission of the match as well.

Liverpool : Kelleher (G) - Milner - Matip - Philips - Tsimikas - Fabinho - F.Carvalho - N.Keita - Salah - Firmino - C.Jones.

Strasbourg : M.Sels (G) - Nyamsi - Djiku - Perrin - Le Marchand - Prcic - Lienard - Kandil - Thomasson - Gameiro - Diallo (ou Ajorque).