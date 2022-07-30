Liverpool - Manchester City: time, TV channel, predictions... Live Community Shield news

LIVERPOOL-MANCHESTER CITY. First official match for Liverpool and Manchester City this season who will face off this Saturday July 30 for the Community Shield.

First trophy awarded in England, the Community Shield is the scene of a new clash between two great English teams: Liverpool and Manchester City. If the Reds are going to try to win a 16th Community Shield, Pep Guardiola's players will have the opportunity to win a seventh. This meeting will mark the start of a season where the two clubs will have great ambitions in England (Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup) but also on the European scene (Champions League).

The Community Shield will be an opportunity to see the new recruits in official competition (Darwin Nunez at Liverpool, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips and Erling Haaland at Manchetser City). For this meeting, Jurgen Klopp will have to do without two important players: Diogo Jota and goalkeeper Alisson Becker. The technician returned Thursday, July 28 to their absence: "No, Alisson and Diogo have no chance. Ali trained today more than the day before, so he will certainly be available for Fulham, but not for the weekend. end."

The kick-off of the Community Shield between Liverpool and Manchester City is scheduled for Saturday July 30 at 6 p.m. at the King Power Stadium in Leicester (England).

Community Shield TV rights holder BeIn Sports 1 will show the match between Liverpool and Manchester City.

If you want to watch the Community Shield game between Liverpool and Manchester City on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to subscribe to MyCanal or the BeIn Sports website.

Liverpool : Kelleher (ou Adrian) (G)- Alexander-Arnold - Konaté - Van Dijk - Robertson - Fabinho - Henderson - Thiago - Salah - D.Nunez - L.Diaz.

Manchester City: Ederson - Walker - Aké - R.Dias - Cancelo - B.Silva - Rodri - De Bruyne - Mahrez - Haaland - Grealish (ou Foden).