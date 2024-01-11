Live reshuffle: first Council of Ministers for the Attal government

The new members of the Attal government are due to meet for their first Council of Ministers this Friday, January 12. The casting shift to the right with the retention of Le Maire or Darmanin and the appointment of Dati or Vautrin continues to arouse criticism against which the Prime Minister defends himself.

After a week of rumors about the departure of the Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne submitted her resignation to Emmanuel Macron at the end of the day on Monday January 8. A departure which does not seem to be wanted by the sixty-year-old but rather driven by the President of the Republic as his resignation letter suggests: "Mr. President of the Republic, you have informed me of your desire to appoint a new Prime Minister".

Elisabeth Borne having left office, it was the former Minister of National Education who was appointed head of government, Gabriel Attal. At just 34 years old, he became the youngest Prime Minister of the Fifth Republic. He got the best of Sébastien Lecornu, Richard Ferrand, and Julien Denormandie, all three mentioned to succeed Élisabeth Borne in the role.