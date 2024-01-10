Live reshuffle: final negotiations, several departures announced

The president and prime minister will unveil a list of 10 to 15 ministers in the coming hours. Departures, new arrivals... the latest information.

After a week of rumors about the departure of the Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne submitted her resignation to Emmanuel Macron at the end of the day on Monday January 8. A departure which does not seem to be wanted by the sixty-year-old but rather driven by the President of the Republic as his resignation letter suggests: "Mr. President of the Republic, you have informed me of your desire to appoint a new Prime Minister".

Elisabeth Borne having left office, it was the former Minister of National Education who was appointed head of government, Gabriel Attal. At just 34 years old, he became the youngest Prime Minister of the Fifth Republic. He got the best of Sébastien Lecornu, Richard Ferrand, and Julien Denormandie, all three mentioned to succeed Élisabeth Borne in the role.

On the side of the ministers in danger are those nicknamed the "rebellious" for their opposition to the immigration law: Clément Beaune (Transport), Rima Abdul-Malak (Culture), Patrice Vergriete (Housing), Sylvie Retailleau (Higher Education) and Roland Lescure (Industry). We must also cite the Minister of Health Agnès Firmin Le Bodo, appointed interim after the resignation of Aurélien Rousseau, who is the subject of an investigation for having received gifts from a pharmaceutical laboratory without declaring them as part of her profession as a pharmacist. Catherine Colonna based at the Quai d'Orsay would also be in the hot seat according to Le Parisien.

The case of the Minister of Labor, Olivier Dussopt, raises questions. The man is scheduled to stand trial in his favoritism trial on January 17. The head of state could want to part ways without waiting for the verdict or, on the contrary, keep the minister, who benefits from the presumption of innocence, within the government, at the risk of having to replace him at the end of January.

Some ministers could remain within the executive, but land in different functions. At the Ministry of the Interior, someone other than Gérald Darmanin could take over according to some rumors. The "first cop in France", weakened after the vote on the immigration law, would like to leave Beauvau for the Quai d'Orsay. But a replacement at the Interior seems difficult a few months before the Paris Olympic Games. If he remains in the government Olivier Dussopt could also move, who would be interested in the Ministry of the Armed Forces according to Le Parisien.