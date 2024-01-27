LIVE: Australian Open: Sinner topples Medvedev and wins first Grand Slam, score and result

Jannik Sinner won the Australian Open this Sunday, January 28 after overthrowing the unfortunate Daniil Medvedev who was leading two sets to nothing (3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3).

