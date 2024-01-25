LIVE: Australian Open: Sinner creates huge sensation by outclassing Djokovic, scores and results

Jannik Sinner qualified for his first Grand Slam final this Friday, January 26 after his brilliant victory over Novak Djokovic (6-1, 6-2, 6-7, 6-3). The Italian will face Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zverev who face each other in the other semi-final of the Australian Open.

