LIVE: Australian Open: in a one-sided final against Zheng, Sabalenka scores a double in Melbourne! Scores and schedule

The Women's draw for the 2024 Australian Open knows its winner. In a final where she dominated Qinwen Zheng from the first point (6-3 6-2), Aryna Sabalenka easily won her second Grand Slam in Melbourne. Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev will face each other this Sunday morning in the final of the Men's draw.

