Lithuania - France: time, TV channel, line-ups... match info

LITHUANIA - FRANCE. A few days after the inaugural defeat against Germany, the French team is back to the wall in this group B. Facing the Lithuania of Sabonis, the teammates of Rudy Gobert must raise their heads, under penalty of mortgaging their chances qualifying for the second round of the Euro basketball.

Obligatory victory for France! After their disappointment against Germany (63 - 76), the Blues will have to put out a great match against the solid Lithuania. Faced with the formidable Sabonis - Valanciunas racket, the double best defender in the world Rudy Gobert will be expected at the turn following his poor performance against the Germans: "Our two leaders (Gobert and Fournier) were below what we expect from them. We hope they will both go up. And they will. Our attack lacks continuity and clear situations and we have a real deficit in the quality of passing and against a very aggressive defense it is very handicapping" analyzed Vincent Collet.

In this '' group of death '', Lithuania also conceded defeat in their first against Luka Doncic's Slovenia (92-85), despite fierce resistance. True outsider of this Euro basketball, Sabonis teammates have every intention of sinking the recent Olympic vice-champion.

The meeting of this group B between Lithuania and France begins at 5:45 p.m.

This crucial match for the France team is visible on the new channel of the Canal group: (Canal Sport 360, in clear)

For this second meeting of the Euro basketball, coach Vincent Collet should make a change in the starting 5, establishing Thomas Heurtel in the lead, instead of Elie Okobo, transparent against Germany

France: Heurtel - Fournier - Albicy - Yabusele - Gobert