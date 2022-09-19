List Deschamps: Kamara called up to the France team to replace Rabiot!

LIST 23 OF FIELDS. Package, Adrien Rabiot gives way to former OM player Boubacar Kamara.

New package in the France team with the absence of Adrien Rabiot for the next two matches of the Blues against Austria and Denmark. The Juventus midfielder will be replaced in the squad by Aston Villa player Boubacar Kamara. As a reminder, during the press conference, Didier Deschamps denied having selected the player to prevent him from playing with Senegal. "No, I've never done that, with him or another player. Players who have binationality have this freedom. At each moment, I don't take it to block it. If I take it, it's only in my mind. I only do it in relation to the present moment.

Several newcomers have also been integrated into the group, such as the two Monegasques Benoît Badiashile and Youssouf Fofana or the Frankfurt player Kolo Muani who has settled as a starter in the German club. But if we have little chance of finding them in two months for the World Cup, Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembélé, back with the Blues, can.

Both authors of a remarkable start to the season with Barcelona and Milan, Dembélé and Giroud will be scrutinized. For Olivier Giroud, his return was expected and even hoped for by some, but is he called up because of the absence of Karim Benzema? The coach of the France team did not answer the question and gives an appointment in a few weeks.

What is Didier Deschamps' latest list?

Here is Didier Deschamps' latest roster to face Austria and Denmark for the final matches of the 2022 Nations League.

As with each Deschamps list, several surprises can be expected. For this gathering of the France team as part of the next two Nations League matches, the coach of the Blues called Benoit Badiashile, Youssouf Fofana or even Kolo Muani, the Cologne striker. Ousmane Dembélé and Olivier Giroud are also back in the France team.

At the time of writing these few lines, the precise date of the list of players selected for the next World Cup has not been communicated. On the other hand, we already know that FIFA has authorized all coaches to summon 26 players rather than 23 for this World Cup in Qatar. The body considered it "necessary to provide greater flexibility for the workforce [...] in order to deal with the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic and the unusual period in which the World Cup of FIFA 2022 will take place"