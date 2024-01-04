Élisabeth Borne pushed towards the exit by the French

Two thirds of French people want the departure of Élisabeth Borne and the arrival of a new Prime Minister, according to the latest Odoxa-Backbone Consulting poll.

Élisabeth Borne should leave Matignon. Emmanuel Macron made the decision to “press the button” as indicated by a member of the government to BFMTV. And the bad signal for the Prime Minister also comes from the French: 66% of them want her to leave according to the latest wave of the Odoxa-Backbone Consulting survey for Le Figaro. “Never have there been so many people wanting to separate from her,” says the institute. According to the Elabe barometer for Les Échos, only 23% of French people trust the head of government to “effectively confront the main problems”. A disavowal on the part of the hierarchy therefore, and of the people.

The French's distrust of Élisabeth Borne does not only concern her skills. In reality, it is also his personality that is called into question. Still according to the Odoxa survey, only 28% find her sympathetic and 32% see her as capable of standing up to Emmanuel Macron. A clear lack of confidence. Less than half of those surveyed (42%) find the Prime Minister “competent”.

Supporters are not kind to the head of government either. The hypothesis of a change at Matignon is supported in all camps, except within the majority, 29% of Renaissance sympathizers believe that Élisabeth Borne must remain in place. 80% of National Rally voters are calling for a new Prime Minister in Matignon. At the same time, 70% of socialist sympathizers, 64% of rebels and environmentalists and 60% of Republicans want to see Emmanuel Macron appoint a new Prime Minister.

Within the government, only the Minister of National Education Gabriel Attal tends towards 50% positive opinion regarding the French wish to see him keep his post. 49% of them want him to stay, 27% are against, 24% do not wish to comment. So, who to replace Élisabeth Borne at Matignon? The name of Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of Defense and close to the Head of State, comes up repeatedly. More political, Bruno Le Maire's profile is attractive but may not be unanimously unanimous among the majority, particularly on the left wing. Finally, the Gabriel Attal hypothesis seems unlikely, even if he obtains the favor of the French with 36% of them considering the current Minister of National Education capable of succeeding Élisabeth Borne, according to the latest Odoxa poll.