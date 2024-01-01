Élisabeth Borne: one last tour in Guyana and then leaves?

Shaken by the commotion of the immigration law, the Prime Minister appeared on January 1 all smiles, sailing on a canoe in Guyana, while in Paris, rumors of a reshuffle are rife.

At the start of the year, it was Élisabeth Borne in a white t-shirt, sunglasses on her nose, a smile on her lips and sailing in a canoe on the Maroni River that the French were able to see in the media. Far from the Parisian tumult, where rumors concerning an imminent reshuffle are rife after the fiasco of the immigration law which weakened the majority and while the Council of Ministers this Wednesday was suddenly canceled, the Prime Minister seems to have offered herself like a little break in Guyana.

However, it was as head of government that she made the trip to celebrate the new year in Guyana. On the program: a New Year's Eve with the armed forces who fight every day at the risk of their lives against illegal gold panning. While many believe that she is living her last days as Prime Minister, the tenant of Matignon has not let anything show. “You know, I head the government under the authority of the President of the Republic. It is obviously very important for me to go everywhere in the territory. We are determined to support each of our fellow citizens,” he said. she thus assured the inhabitants of a Native American village to which she went, as noted by franceinfo.

But the one who came to salute the "constant commitment" of the military in the territory, displaying its determination to fight against illegal gold prospectors and promising "new equipment", as Le Parisien still reports, will not have managed to escape questions about its future, even more than 7,000 km from the Metropolis. Questioned in the wake of Emmanuel Macron's 2024 wishes on the subject, Élisabeth Borne did not shy away, brushing aside: "I thank you for your question, but I think we will have the opportunity to come back to it soon" , notes franceinfo, which underlines that after that, the Prime Minister flew by helicopter towards the Amazon and its well-known lack of network!