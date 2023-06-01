Lindsay's suicide: what risks the principal of the school where she was harassed?

After the indictment of five people including four minors for school harassment, the question of the responsibility of Lindsay's college arises. This 13-year-old girl committed suicide after suffering months of hell in her school.

On May 12, Lindsay, a 13-year-old schoolgirl ended her life after months of school harassment. Three weeks later, Betty, her mother, spoke at a press conference: "If today we had been helped, if we had been supported, I think my daughter, I'm even sure , would still be with us." She notably pointed to the "inaction" of her daughter's college and of National Education.

The director of the Bracke-Desrousseau college in Vendin-le-Vieil can be accused of breach of the supervision obligation. Lindsay's parents can point to a deficiency in the organization of the surveillance system and a lack of vigilance. Betty is angry at this principal, and points to what she describes as neglect: "Lindsay was in middle school for a while, she was asking the principal for help, he plainly told her 'you're bothering me with your nonsense, it stays between you, we have other things to do“, she said.

According to Decree No. 89-122 of February 24, 1989 relating to school principals, the latter "ensures the smooth running of the school and compliance with the regulations applicable to it." In this drama, Lindsay's mother lamented, according to her "no support before, during or after." The director of the college is exposed to a sentence of five years' imprisonment and a fine of 75,000 euros according to article 434-3 of the Penal Code.

Four complaints "against those who knew of Lindsay's plight and did nothing" were announced by the family. They target the director of this college, the Lille academy, Facebook France, Instagram France and the police officers who received Lindsay's testimonies. If a trial then opens, the court will have to establish whether a member or members of the educational staff could have prevented the violence against Lindsay, but did nothing.

Pap Ndiaye was scolded by Pierre Debuisson, Lindsay's family lawyer, during the family's press conference: "It is inconceivable that the Minister of National Education would prefer May 24, 12 days after Lindsay's death. , rewarded 12 students from a college in Paris for the fight against school bullying, but did not bother to call Lindsay's parents."

On Neoprofs, a social network for teachers, a topic "School bullying, what is our responsibility?" appeared following Lindsay's suicide. User Maju testified: "I remind you that one of the objectives of the Phare program was to have trained staff and a clear protocol in each establishment. We are far from that."

"3020", "No to harassment", is the national number to call to report a situation of school harassment. The person or their loved ones can call this listening and support number free of charge, accessible Monday to Friday, except public holidays, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.