Lille - PSG: Autumn champion, PSG challenges Lille! TV broadcast, probable compositions... The news of the shock

At the end of the 16th day of Ligue 1, Lille hosts the fall champion, Paris Saint-Germain. After qualifying for the round of 16 of the Champions League, the Parisians are moving to the North to drive home the point. Discover all the information on this shock.

Qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League after a draw in Dortmund on Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain shines on the national scene where the Parisians are autumn champions. In Lille, the capital's players can secure a ninth victory in a row in the league and take off where they are four points ahead of second-placed Nice. Suspended, Gianluigi Donnarumma will give way to Arnau Tenas while Gonçalo Ramos, ill and missing in Germany, will be back. Carlos Soler joins Keylor Navas, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes and Fabian Ruiz on the forfeit list. At a press conference, Luis Enrique returned to his evening opponent: "Obviously, when I see this Lille team which is very similar to us in terms of possession, occupation of space, that means that they work well, that their "The coach is working well. For us it is one of the most difficult matches in the championship, even more so when we travel to their home ground."

On the Lille side, Lille remains at the foot of the podium, three lengths behind AS Monaco. After the Monegasques' setback at home at the opening of the 16th day against Lyon, Jonathan David and his teammates have the opportunity to return to third place if successful. For this clash against Paris Saint-Germain, Paulo Fonseca will be able to count on almost his entire group, where only defender Tiago Djalo is still convalescing. Before returning to the capital club, the Portuguese coach gave his opinion on the 2023/2024 version of PSG at a press conference: "Today, PSG is more of a team compared to last season. They are more collective, defensively and offensively. This year, they don't have a player like Neymar and Messi. But they still have great players, like Dembélé for example. They have kept great individualities. But the most important thing is the collective."

The final match of the 16th day of Ligue 1 between Lille and PSG is scheduled to kick off on Sunday December 17 at 8:45 p.m. at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille (France). Willy Delajod will be on the whistle.

Holder of Ligue 1 TV rights, Prime Video will broadcast the gala poster between Lille and Paris Saint-Germain.

If you want to watch the clash of the 16th day of Ligue 1 between Lille and Parisians on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to subscribe to Prime Video.

Lille: L.Chevalier (G) - Santos, Yoro, Alexsandro, Ismaily - Andre, Bentaleb - Zhegrova, A.Gomes, Cabella - J.David.

PSG: Tenas (G) - Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, L.Hernandez - Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha - Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola.