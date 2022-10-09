Lille - Lens: probable line-ups, TV channel, predictions...

LILLE-LENS. FOOTBALL. For this last match of the 10th day of Ligue 1, this Sunday, October 9, Lille (8th) receives its neighbor RC Lens (4th), for a northern derby which promises to be electric.

Regional supremacy is at stake. For this last meeting of the 10th day of Ligue 1, Lille, inconsistent since the start of the season (13 points) receives its artesian rival, RC Lens, which is off to a good start (21 pts) . For this capital poster, the Mastiffs want to rely on their supporters to pocket a success: "We talked a lot after Lorient, on what we had to improve, explained Paulo Fonseca, coach of Lille. The week and the sessions were good. We're going to have a special game, but the team is ready, they're motivated. There will be a special atmosphere. This game is still like the others, it's three points at the end of the day. But we have to understand the environment, why this game is so special for the fans."

In the turmoil after the departure of Florent Ghisolfi, ex-sports director of Lens who joins Nice with immediate effect, the RCL now wants to focus on the field again. At a press conference, Franck Haise, coach of Lens, warned his players about the quality of Lille: "What matters is to be in the continuity of what we have been producing for several months. In a match which will be special and where you have to be prepared for anything. Lille could cause us problems, they pose problems for everyone. It's a team that seeks to create play. fewer chances. They evened out."

For this last meeting of the 10th day of Ligue 1, Lille receives RC Lens at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium. The kick off for this northern derby will be given at 8:45 p.m. by François Letexier.

