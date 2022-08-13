Ligue 1: the ranking after Nantes - Lille, all the results

Ligue 1. Opening the second day of Ligue 1 on Friday evening, Nantes and Lille drew (1-1). Monaco, Rennes and PSG are on deck on Saturday before the rest of the matches on Sunday. The point on the last matches and the classification.

For this 2021-2022 season, Amazon Prime has obtained the rights for 80% of the TV rights for the French football championship in Ligue 1. The new broadcaster will cover 8 matches per day: the Friday evening match ( 9 p.m.), Saturday afternoon (5 p.m.), Sunday multiplex (3 p.m.), Sunday evening match (8:45 p.m.) and Sunday noon meeting (1 p.m.). Amazon has also created a special channel: Pass Ligue 1.

Canal will broadcast the other two matches of each day at the start of the season: the Saturday evening match (9 p.m.) and the Sunday match at 5 p.m.