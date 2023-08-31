Ligue 1: the program for the 4th day

Olympique de Marseille opens the ball for the fourth day of Ligue 1 this Friday evening in Nantes. Paris Saint-Germain will close it on Sunday, in Lyon, in a shock that could be fatal to Laurent Blanc. Leader Monaco will host Racing Club de Lens.

[Updated September 1 at 1:46 p.m.] It is with squads finally complete that the eighteen Ligue 1 clubs will attack the fourth day of Ligue 1 this weekend. If the last recruits will not yet be all ready to play - the transfer market closing its doors on Friday September 1 at 11:59 p.m. - the outlines of the teams are finally final (at least until the winter transfer window from January 1 to 31, 2024 ). It is also with their new striker, the Argentinian international Joaquin Correa, presented at the start of the week, that Olympique de Marseille will travel to Nantes on Friday evening for the opening match of this fourth round.

Still undefeated, the Marseillais, second in the standings and only ahead of Monaco in goal average, will try to win their first away success of the season at La Beaujoire (9 p.m.) on Friday evening. Facing them, the Nantes, who came close to bringing down Monaco last weekend (3-3), are one of the six teams looking for a first victory in this 2023-2024 exercise. Lens, and this is a bit more surprising, is also one of those teams that has yet to win. Dauphins of PSG last season, the Sang et Or will have a lot to do at the Louis-II stadium against the strike force of Monaco, already credited with 10 goals after three days. Third team on the podium, Stade de Reims, who had surgery in Montpellier a week ago (1-3), will once again be on the road on Sunday, this time near Metz.

Will PSG sink Lyon?

If good posters are on the program for the weekend, the clash will take place on Sunday evening between Olympique Lyonnais and Paris Saint-Germain. Finally launched with their victory against Lens (3-1), the Parisians, eighth at two lengths from the Monegasque leader and who managed a very big blow on Friday by recruiting the French international Randal Kolo Muani, intend to continue when the Lyonnais, ten -ninth with a point on the clock, would simply like to engage the forward gear. But the task of the men of Laurent Blanc, whose position on the bench seems more and more fragile, does not look easy against the band of Kylian Mbappe.

There will be a Breton derby this weekend, the one between Brest and Rennes, two teams installed at the top of the table, respectively in fourth and sixth place, a meeting scheduled for Saturday afternoon (5 p.m.). The duel between Toulouse and Clermont will open the ball on Sunday from 1 p.m. Lille-Montpellier and Le Havre-Lorient, in the multiplex (3 p.m.), and Nice-Strasbourg, the current and former team of coach Patrick Vieira, from 5:05 p.m., are the other Sunday posters.

Here is the Ligue 1 day schedule to follow at the moment. The results are updated as the matches progress:

The calendar for the new Ligue 1 season was unveiled on Thursday June 29 with 34 dates due to the increase from 20 to 18 clubs. The 1st day took place on the weekend of August 12 and 13, 2023 and the 34th and last will take place on Saturday May 18, 2024 with a multiplex.

Discover at the end of each day of the championship, the updated Ligue 1 Uber Eats ranking:

For this 2023-2024 season, Amazon Prime has obtained 80% of the TV rights for the French Ligue 1 football championship. The new broadcaster covers 8 matches per day: the Friday evening match (9 p.m.), the Saturday match after - noon (5 p.m.), the Sunday multiplex (3 p.m.), the Sunday evening match (8:45 p.m.) and the Sunday noon meeting (1 p.m.). Amazon has also created a special channel: Pass Ligue 1.

It is Canal which broadcasts the other two matches of each day at the start of the season: the Saturday evening match (9 p.m.) and the Sunday match at 5 p.m.