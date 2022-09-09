Ligue 1: RC Lens eyes first place, standings and schedule

Ligue 1. Lens has the opportunity to take the lead in L1 on Friday against Troyes at the start of the 7th day of Ligue 1. PSG and OM play on Saturday, before the clash between Monaco and Lyon sunday. All the results, the table and the latest news on Ligue 1 live.

For this 2021-2022 season, Amazon Prime has obtained the rights for 80% of the TV rights for the French football championship in Ligue 1. The new broadcaster will cover 8 matches per day: the Friday evening match ( 9 p.m.), Saturday afternoon (5 p.m.), Sunday multiplex (3 p.m.), Sunday evening match (8:45 p.m.) and Sunday noon meeting (1 p.m.). Amazon has also created a special channel: Pass Ligue 1.

Canal will broadcast the other two matches of each day at the start of the season: the Saturday evening match (9 p.m.) and the Sunday match at 5 p.m.